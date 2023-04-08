Source Reveals How Attempt To Arrest Imo LP Candidate Failed

The Labour Party (LP) candidate for the Owerri Municipal State Constituency in the Imo State House of Assembly election, Clinton Amadi, has been released from police custody.

This is coming days after Amadi was apprehended at the secretariat of the Independent National Electoral Commission in Owerri, the state capital.

Reports have it that the LP candidate was in the INEC office to obtain the Certified True Copies of the INEC result to file his case at the Election Petitions Tribunal.

He, was, however, released on Thursday from the detention of the men of the Tiger Base of the police command in the state.

A source that spoke with Punch disclosed that Amadi was released after they realised that his lawyers had beat the deadline for the filing of the post-election matter at the Tribunal.

A chieftain of the LP in the state, Fabian Ihekwueme also stated that Amadi, who served as a lawmaker at the state House of Assembly between 2007 and 2011 had gone home.

He said, “He was released Thursday after they learnt that his Lawyers had already filed his Election petition in the Tribunal. They were keeping him because they didn’t want him to file his case. But luck ran out of them. Clinton has filed his case with the certified True Copies.”

INEC had declared the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ugochukwu Obodo, as the winner of the election, but Amadi said that from the results posted on the INEC’s portal, he won the election.