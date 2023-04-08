Popular Nollywood Actor Reveals Many Northern Families Are Battling Drug Abuse

Popular Kannywood and Nollywood actor, Ali Nuhu, has disclosed a lot of families in Northern Nigeria are into drug abuse.

Naija News reports that the talented actor made this known during an interview with the Guardian, stating that studying Transmedia Storytelling at the University of Southern California changed his mindset completely on filmmaking.

According to Ali, the study experience inspired him to make movies that address drug abuse because of his realization that most people are unaware that victims of drug abuse can be taken for rehabilitation.

The actor noted that the movie was a way of contributing his own quota to society by educating them on such social vices.

He said he also shot a movie on the issues of insecurity and violent extremism in the region, on how the youth are being radicalized and recruited into vices, which was an eye-opener.

He said, “My course of study on Transmedia Storytelling at the University of Southern California changed my mindset completely on filmmaking. When I got back, I had to do a film on drug abuse, but I concentrated on the rehabilitation aspect of it, because I noticed that in Northern Nigeria, a lot of families have one or two people that are involved in the vice.

“I felt like it was time for us to contribute our own quota by educating people on this. Then I realised that most people do not even know that you can take someone for rehabilitation. That is why I had to do that film.

“After that, the next thing was the issue of insecurity. I did a film on the country’s violent extremism, on how the youth are being radicalised and recruited into all these vices. That was an eye opener as well, and it gained a lot of views. It was a huge success.”