Rivers APC Raises Alarm Over Alleged Abduction Of Lawyers

The Rivers State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged the abduction of the party’s lawyer.

Naija News reports that the Rivers APC claims that the abducted lawyer, Dr Godswill Dike was reported missing at the Rivers State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

The party in a press conference in Port Harcourt on Thursday said the alleged abduction has not been confirmed by security agencies as of now.

According to the Rivers APC spokesman Darlington Nwauju “We have just been informed about the abduction of Dr. Godswill Dike, a lawyer, member of our party, and brother of the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Azubuike Dike, this evening right inside the Rivers State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt.

“Dr. Godswill Dike was invited to the Commission to take delivery of the certified true copies of the INEC documents that we applied for pursuant to the provisions of Section 74 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Acting apparently on a tip-off, Edison Ehie and Samuel Nwasonike, aided by the surge of the PDP mob outside the premises swooped on him inside the INEC office shortly after Dr. Godswill Dike signed for the documents and sped away with him to the State Assembly residential Quarters behind the INEC State Headquarters.”

Below is the full statement of the party:

ABDUCTION OF DR. GODSWILL DIKE BY DEPUTY SPEAKER, RIVERS STATE HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY, EDISON EHIE, AND SAMUEL NWANOSIKE, CHAIRMAN IKWERRE LOCAL GOVERNMENT COUNCIL

A CALL FOR HIS SAFETY AND URGENT RELEASE OF BOTH MAN AND INEC CERTIFIED ELECTION MATERIALS

“Gentlemen of the Press, this Press Conference by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Rivers State under the aegis of the State Publicity Secretary and Spokesman for the 2023 Campaign Council is called to intimate you of the continuation of the very unsavoury developments and acts of aggression against us by the People’s Democratic Party in the State.

“2. We have just been informed about the abduction of Dr. Godswill Dike, a lawyer, member of our party and brother of the State Legal Adviser, Barr. Azubuike Dike, this evening right inside the Rivers State Headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Aba Road, Port Harcourt. Dr. Godswill Dike was invited to the Commission to take delivery of the certified true copies of the INEC documents that we applied for pursuant to the provisions of Section 74 of the Electoral Act 2022.

“3. Acting apparently on a tip-off, Edison Ehie and Samuel Nwasonike, aided by the surge of the PDP mob outside the premises swooped on him inside the INEC office shortly after Dr. Godswill Dike signed for the documents and sped away with him to the State Assembly residential Quarters behind the INEC State Headquarters.

“4. Our initial reaction was to establish contact with the Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jackson Alalibo Semikien, to report the criminal abduction of the aforementioned Dr. Dike. Curiously, the REC who has done nothing beyond a Press Release two days ago directing political parties to proceed to LGA Offices of the Commission for the election documents they may require, told our governorship candidate emphatically that there was nothing the Commission can do, having released the documents we applied for to Dr. Godswill Dike.

“5. Contacts have also been made with the Deputy Speaker who assured his caller that Dr. Godswill Dike would return safe but the materials they took from him should be forgotten.

“6. Calls made by our governorship candidate to the military also yielded no fruit with the hierarchy stating that until the military receive invitation from the Police they cannot be involved in a purely civil operation.

“7. In the circumstance, we are left with no option but call on the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to immediately go after the Deputy Speaker, Edison Ehie, and the Ikwerre Council Chairman, Samuel Nwanosike to safeguard the life of Dr. Godswill Dike and retrieve our election materials from his abductors.

“8. You will recall that the APC has been inundated with all sorts of attacks, arrests and other illegal actions by the PDP in Rivers State to obstruct our quest for justice at the Elections Petitions Tribunal as allowed by law. From the arrest of our lawyers in a Hotel and carting away of our party’s copies of elections materials, laying siege on the INEC State Headquarters to physically assaulting our governorship candidate, Arc. Tonye Cole, Mni who was at the same INEC State Headquarters last Monday invitation by the REC to the attack on our State Secretariat here where flags were pulled down and vehicles were destroyed at will, the ruling party has conducted itself with grave impunity since the rape of the rights of Rivers people and the electorate in the State to freely elect their Governor and representatives at both the National and State levels.

“9. Nothing could have emboldened the kidnap of Dr. Godswill Dike this evening shortly after PDP members who had been camped at INEC invaded the Complex than the statement by Governor Nyesom Wike endorsing the illegal obstruction of opposition parties seeking to access the Commission’s Headquarters ahead of filing their petitions.

“10. We have been subjected to several acts of provocation by the PDP yet have maintained equanimity of spirit to keep the peace in our State. Yet, our opponents are not about to allow the peace reign.

“11. Consequently, we call on the President and Commander-in-Chief to rise to the occasion by calling the Governor of Rivers State to order and rescue our dear State from the anarchists who are Hell bent on self-perpetuation in power or destruction of Rivers State where their undemocratic plot fails. Up until now, we have done our bit as a law-abiding party as the rest of the nation has taken notice. The APC is asking that Governor Nyesom Wike and the PDP be held responsible for any breakdown of law and order in Rivers State.”

God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

DARLINGTON NWAUJU

State Publicity Secretary

Rivers APC

SOGBEYE C. ELI

Spokesman, Rivers APC 2023 Campaign Council

April 6, 2023.