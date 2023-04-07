Police Rescue Three, Uncover Kidnappers Den

Operatives from the Lagos State Police Command has uncovered a den of kidnappers in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The operation which was carried out on Thursday night resulted in the kidnappers opening fire on operatives of the Command who stormed the den.

During the cross- fire, one of the kidnappers was gunned down.

Confirming the operation, the Spokesman for the State Command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed that three victims were rescued in the process, adding that arms and ammunition were recovered at the scene.

He stated that the victims were receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Meanwhile, unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Professor Onje Gye-Wado.

Reports reaching Naija News confirmed that the gunmen abducted the politician from his residence in Gwagi village of Wamba Local Government Area of the state on Friday morning.

Confirming the development in a press release, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ramhan Nansel, said the assailants forcefully broke into Gye-Wado’s residence this morning.

Nansel noted that the command operatives in collaboration with other security personnel have since launched a search to rescue the victim unhurt