Adeniyi Johnson, Seyi Edun Celebrate Their Twins 41 Days After Birth

Nollywood actor, Adeniyi Johnson and wife Seyi Edun have taken to their social media to celebrate their twin children on their 41st day on earth.

The couple via their Instagram pages shared photos of themselves staring at their beautiful twins.

In one of the pictures, Adeniyi plants a kiss on his wife’s chin as she carries their children.

“Happy 41days old to us. Thank you Lord, for this new life. We praise and thank You for Your good and perfect creation,” they wrote, thanking the photographer for a lovely shoot.

Actors and actresses immediately flooded the comments section to congratulate the couple and pray for the children.

Biodun Okeowo wrote, “God will continually be with them.”

Bimbo Afolayan, Muyiwa Ademola, Alesh Sanni, and Rotimi Salami among others dropped love emojis.

Adeniyi announced the birth of the twins on February 27 when he turned 45.

Toyin Abraham Under Attack Over Movie Role

Meanwhile, Toyin Abraham came under heavy criticism after playing a role that is contrary to her political affiliations in the ‘Gangs of Lagos.’

Naija News earlier reported that top Nollywood stars stormed the ‘Gang of Lagos’ movie premiere which held on Thursday night.

Directed and produced by Jade Osiberu, ‘Gangs of Lagos’ gives a thrilling ride through the bustling streets and neighborhoods of Isale Eko, Lagos.

The gritty, hard-hitting action film tells the story of a group of childhood friends trying to navigate the challenges of growing up and making their way into the world.

Amongst the cast, is Toyin Abraham, who played the role of a gubernatorial candidate canvassing for votes by urging the electorates to vote out the ruling government that had held the state hostage for years.

Reacting to the movie, a lot of Nigerians on social media called out the actress for portraying a different character in real life.