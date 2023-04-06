Timeless: I’m Happy That People Accepted It – Davido Speaks On Success Of New Album

Superstar singer, Davido has expressed joy over the success and the overwhelming support he has received from fans on his latest album, Timeless.

Naija News reports that the singer expressed joy days after he released his fourth studio album ‘Timeless‘ following his six months break from social media.

Following the release of Timeless, it has broken multiple records across streaming platforms both at home and abroad.

In a recent interview, Davido emphasized how the support has been the biggest for him in his 12-year career in the music industry.

“I’m happy that people accepted it. They always doubted my album; it’s a different thing for me but people accepted this one. This is a first time for me in 12 years of killing shit. I have never felt this way before. This is me humbly saying it,” he stated.

Timeless features exciting Nigerian and international artists such as Fave, Asake, and Cavemen, as well as British-Nigerian rapper Skepta, multi-Grammy winner Angelique Kidjo, South African singer Musa Keys, Jamaican Dancehall star Dexta Daps and Davido’s new signees