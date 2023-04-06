Rivers United To Face Young Africans In Confederation Cup Quarter-Finals

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) reigning champions, Rivers United will be playing in their first CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals this season.

Rivers United, the Port Harcourt-based club that won their first NPFL title in the 2021-2022 season made it to the Confederation Cup quarter-finals for the first time in their history after finishing second in their group.

The Nigerian club finished the group stage with 10 points in 6 games behind first-placed ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast, who were drawn against US Monastir of Tunisia.

Rivers have the chance to do the unthinkable by knocking out Tanzanian club Young Africans in the quarter-finals after a home and away encounter.

Rivers United will host the first leg of the tie on April 23 in either Port Harcourt, their home base, or Uyo, their adopted home where they played all their group games this season. A week later, they will fly to Tanzania for the second leg.

Based on the outcome of the draw that took place in Cairo on Wednesday night, April 5, if the Nigerian side manages to beat the Tanzanian club, they will face either the Pyramids of Egypt or Marumo Gallants of South Africa in the semi-finals.

The last quarter-final pairing of the tournament involves AS FAR Rabat of Morocco and USM Alger of Algeria.