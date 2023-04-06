NASS Leadership: APC Vice-Chairman, Lukman Reveals What Aspirants Are Using To ‘Bribe’ APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Vice Chairman (Northwest), Salihu Lukman on Thursday claimed that some aspirants contesting for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly have resorted to bribing.

Lukman alleged that the aspirants are bribing members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He further stated that the likes of rice, sugar and several other things are being used for bribery.

Lukman raised this alarm in a brief chat on Thursday in Abuja.

Full List Of Lawmakers Jostling For Senate Presidency, Speakership As Horse-trading, Strategising Heightens

Senators, who are eyeing top leadership slots in the Red chamber of the National Assembly, have intensified efforts lobbying, and cajoling, lawmakers, members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and other stakeholders.

Naija News reports that presiding officers in the Senate include the President of the Senate and the Deputy Senate President.

The other principal officers are the Majority leader, Deputy Majority Leader, Chief Whip, and Deputy Whip from the ruling party, while the opposition would produce the Minority Leader, Deputy Minority Leader, Minority Whip, and Deputy Minority Whip.

Lawmakers serving two or more terms in the National Assembly are traditionally elected Presiding officers, and in the Senate, the lawmaker will need at least 55 votes to win the election.

Those interested in the positions, especially among the ranking senators, are already reaching out to others for support, Vanguard reports.

See Senate president aspirants

Ahmad Lawan (APC, Yobe North); Senator Sani Musa (APC, Niger East); Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu (APC, Abia North); Senator Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North); Senator Godswill Akpabio (APC, Akwa Ibom North-West); Deputy Senate leader, Senator Abdul Ningi (APC, Bauchi Central); and Senator Abdul- Aziz Yari (APC, Zamfara)

Also, there are insinuations that Governor David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi South) and Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (APC, Edo North), who would be first-time legislators are interested in becoming senate president.

Those contesting for the speakership

Aliyu Betara (APC, Biu/Kwaya Federal Constituency, Borno State); Aminu Sani Jaji (APC, Kaura Namoda/Birnin Magaji Federal Constituency, Zamfara); current Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase (Wase federal constituency, Plateau); current Spokesman of the House, Ben Kalu (Bende Federal Constituency, Abia); Ado Doguwa (Doguwa/Tundu Wada Federal constituency Kano); Yusuf Gagdi (Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Plateau State); Princess Mariam Onuoha (Okigwe North/ Onuimo/Isiala Mbano Federal Constituency); Makki Abubakar Yalleman (Madori/Kaugama Federal Constituency, Jigawa State); and Abdulraheem Olawuyi (Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun); and Oke-ero Federal Constituency, Kwara).