APC Silenced Atiku Supporters, Exposed Obidients – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has silenced Atikulators, the supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

In a tweet via his Twitter account on Thursday, Fani-Kayode also claimed that the ruling party has exposed the Obidients, supporters of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi.

The former minister said the APC won the 2023 presidential election and it is time for the party to move on, join hands with all men of goodwill across party, regional, ethnic, and religious lines, and rebuild the country.

He wrote: “We silenced the Atikulators. We exposed the Obidiots. We overwhelmed the enemy. We won the war. Now is the time for us to move on, heal the land, join hands with ALL men of goodwill across party, regional, ethnic & religious lines & rebuild our great country. Glory to Nigeria!”

Peter Obi: Reactions As ‘Obidient’ Youths Rock ‘Yes Daddy’ T-Shirts

Two Labour Party supporters have stirred reactions after donning a t-shirt of viral leaked audio of an alleged phone conversation between the party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Naija News recalls that Obi was alleged in the said leaked audio to have described the 2023 presidential election as a religious war and urged Bishop Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian votes.

Following the unearthing of the controversial audio, opposition parties mocked the former Anambra governor for the continuous use of the words, ”yes daddy” in the alleged phone conversations.

However, supporters of the LP candidate, who are predominantly youths despite the backlashes he faced, changed the narrative by branding the alleged words of their principal in the telephone convo on T-shirts and rocking it everywhere since the audio surfaced on social media.