Peter Obi: Reactions As ‘Obidient’ Youths Rock ‘Yes Daddy’ T-Shirts

Two Labour Party supporters have stirred reactions after donning a t-shirt of viral leaked audio of an alleged phone conversation between the party’s presidential flag bearer, Peter Obi, and the founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo.

Naija News recalls Obi was alleged in the said leaked audio to have described the 2023 presidential election as a religious war and urged Bishop Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian votes.

Following the unearthing of the controversial audio, opposition parties mocked the former Anambra governor for the continuous use of the words, ”yes daddy” in the alleged phone conversations.

However, supporters of the LP candidate, who are predominantly youths despite the backlashes he faced, changed the narrative by branding the alleged words of their principal in the telephone convo on T-shirts and rocking it everywhere since the audio surfaced on social media.

See photo of Obi supporters rocking the shirts below;

How Nigerians Reacted

Kingsmeals wrote: “When APC throw lemons at Obidients, we turn it to lemonade. Who’s your daddy? Peter Obi. Agbado you people will continue to wail. We ready for una. See our beautiful ladies rocking our “Yes Daddy” Merch.”

Masterjoy wrote, ‘’Yes Daddy is better than drug Daddy. The fools have their brains damaged that they can’t even come up with a serious scandal. APC/Tinubu propagandists are the dumbest people on the earth.

Ladyexecellency wrote, “Why is APC campaigning after winning elections? Hacking private conversation is criminal in Nigeria. Moreso, nobody is fighting Atiku for this divisive and a criminal speech?”

Chidden wrote, “Beautiful Queens. One thing is clear about Obedients, they love good life and that’s what they peacefully clamour for unlike the other party that threatened fire and brimstone when they were contesting against the incumbent.”

Killsars wrote, “Yes daddy are for dem bannies when they are having their opening stretched Wetin come concern a grown ass man with dose pickup lines…. a riskybob sef won’t use those line… To make the matter come worse, Yes daddy to a MOG…. Yuck!”

Onuman wrote, those ladies ought not to do this. Glamourising the message is a tacit admission and approval that Obi said it. That admission will not do Obi any good.

It Is Fake- Peter Obi Denies Alleged Phone Conversation With Oyedepo

Meanwhile, Obi in his reaction to alleged phone conversation with Bishop Oyedepo on Wednesday denied the authenticity of the phone conversation and disclosed he has instructed his lawyers to take action against the news platform that first released the purported tape.

According to him, he has never described the 2023 election as a religious war.

The LP candidate also blamed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the nasty attacks but vowed not to be distracted in his commitment to retrieve the stolen mandate via the courts.

The former Anambra State Governor also disclosed there were pressures on him to flee the country but he won’t succumb.