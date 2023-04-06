Am I Mad? – Buhari’s Former Minister Speaks On Dumping APC For PDP

Former Minister of State, Mines, and Steel Development, Uche Sampson Ogah has denied reports suggesting he is working for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Abia State.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) said rather than work for the PDP, he would rather quit politics totally.

According o him, only a mad man would support the PDP in Abia State because the party has impoverished the people over the years of leadership in the state.

He accused the PDP of destroying the economy of the state adding that nothing would make him join such a group of people or work for them.

Naija News understands he made the submission in reaction to his suspension by a faction of the APC in Abia State, chaired by Kingsley Ononogbu, and backed by the 2023 governorship candidate of the party, Ikechi Emenike for alleged anti-party activities.

His words: “How can I support PDP? Am I mad? It’s only a mad man that can support PDP in Abia.

“There is nothing that will make me support PDP, instead, I will leave politics.

“PDP is just a group of people that put themselves together to impoverish the people, to destroy the economy of the state, to destroy the future of the unborn generation. There is nothing that will make me support such a group of people.”

Why I Supported Labour Party

Ogah said he endorsed the Labour Party’s gubernatorial candidate in Abia, Alex Otti instead of the candidate of his party in the March 18 election because he believes he is the one that can take care of Abia.

He said: “I told my political structure, Abia Rejoice Movement, to go ahead and support him (Alex Otti). He is the candidate that can take care of Abia.

“Ikechi Emenike was not a candidate because he didn’t come to contest the election [and] he cannot win his polling unit.”

Counter Accusation

He then accused Emenike of working against the interest of the APC and its presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu during the just concluded election.

“In 2019, I told Abians that if you cannot vote for Buhari, don’t vote for me; I stood and campaigned for Buhari. Did Ikechi Emenike campaign for Bola Tinubu for one day? Did he ever mention Tinubu’s name anywhere?

“So, we’re going to write our own letter to the President-elect and tell him how much he collected from PDP to destroy APC in Abia State,” he said.