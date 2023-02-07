Keyamo Reacts As Nnamani Puts Up Campaign Billboard With Tinubu In Enugu

The Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Fetus Keyamo, has reacted after the senator representing Enugu East Senatorial District, Chimaroke Nnamani, put up a campaign billboard with Bola Tinubu’s image in Enugu State.

Naija News reports that the former governor of Enugu state has continued to reiterate his decision to support the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, for president in the forthcoming general elections amidst his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a post via Twitter, the Minister of state for Labour and Employment described the suspension of the PDP chieftain a bluff.

Festus Keyemo also made a mockery of the party, stating that members are engaging in open rebellion and they would get weary of the suspension.

He applauded Chimaroke Nnamani, adding that history has recorded his struggle for equity and justice.

He tweeted: “Open rebellion in the PDP! Dem go suspend tire. Well done Senator Chimaroke Nnamani. History has recorded your struggle for equity and justice. We are almost there. Keep the faith. Daalu!!”

My Right To Fair Hearing Violated

Meanwhile, Nnamani said his suspension from the PDP came to him as a rude shock, adding that he was never notified or invited by the party.

The former governor stated that his right to a fair hearing was clearly violated which is against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party and that of the country.

Nnamani, therefore, urged his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while the party continues its campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.