‘My Right To Fair Hearing Violated’ – Chimaroke Nnamani Reacts To Suspension From PDP

The Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani, has reacted to his suspension from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Naija News reported that the PDP, in a statement on Friday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, announced the suspension of the former Governor of Enugu State.

Ologunagba disclosed that Nnamani and seven others have been suspended over alleged anti-party activities.

Reacting to the development in a statement on Friday night, Nnamani said his suspension from the PDP came to him as a rude shock, adding that he was never notified or invited by the party.

The former governor stated that his right to a fair hearing was clearly violated which is against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party and that of the country.

Nnamani, therefore, urged his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding while the party continues its campaign to a hopefully victorious conclusion.

He said: “Earlier tonight, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP, suspending me from the party.

“I have since been inundated with telephone calls and messages from various persons, seeking my clarification on the matter.

“Just like every other person, the decision and announcement of my purported suspension from the PDP came to me as a rude shock and huge surprise.

“I was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.

“I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding, or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offense (s) was/were discussed. I was, therefore, not afforded the opportunity to make representations on my behalf at any meeting where the proposal and decision to suspend me from the party was made.

“My right to a fair hearing was consequently violated against the clear provisions of the Constitution of the party, especially in disciplinary proceedings. More importantly the Superior Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Naija News reports that the suspension may not be unconnected with Nnamani’s public expression of support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.