Yobe APC Takes Fresh Action On Machina After Court Sacks Him As Senatorial Candidate

The Yobe State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved to pacify Bashir Machina after the Supreme Court ruling on Monday which sacked him as the Yobe North Senatorial candidate of the party.

Naija News understands that following the ruling of the apex court which sacked Machina and declared Senate President Ahmad Lawan as the APC candidate for Yobe North, the party has set up a reconciliation committee.

The committee is to be headed by the Deputy chairman of the party in Yobe, Alhaji Mohammed Ala-Mai.

This was made known by the Yobe APC chairman Mohammed Gadaka, aka Bill Gate during an interview with The Nation a few hours after the Supreme Court judgement.

He said the outcome of the court process is an internal affair of the party and with Ahmad Lawan as the APC candidate for the election, the party is assured of victory at the polls come February 25, 2023.

He added that the development doesn’t call for any celebration because it is against one of their own.

“Today’s judgement is in-house so we cannot be celebrating for having victory over one of our own. What has happened is within the Yobe State APC house. We are doing this for the interest of the party and not for an individual. When you have a good candidate like Ahmad Lawan, you will be sure that you are going to win the election and that is what party is all about and that is what Yobe APC stands for,” Gadaka said.

The chairman added that apart from Ala-Mai who will chair the reconciliation committee, the Political Adviser to Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Alhaji Aji Bularafa will serve as the secretary of the Committee, APC Yobe Secretary, Abubakar Bakabe from Zone C will also serve as a member of the committee.