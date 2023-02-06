Naira Crisis: Soldiers Storm Scene As Protest Breaks Out At University Of Ibadan

As the ongoing economic chaos caused by Naira scarcity continues to linger in the country, some protesters on Monday morning took to the gate of the University of Ibadan, Oyo State, to express their dissatisfaction over the situation.

This publication learnt that the protesters alongside some members of the community blocked the institution’s gate, thereby preventing vehicular movement and other activities in the area.

Speaking with PUNCH, the university’s Communication Officer, Adejoke Akinpelu, said the institution’s students are not part of the protest but some miscreants in the community.

She noted that the protesters were dispersed by the school security personnel.

She said: “The U.I Chief Security Officer told me that it was some miscreants in the community who gathered themselves together at the gate this morning, causing problems. Our students are sitting for their exams so they are not part of them. I was also told the security personnel who came have dispersed them.”

However, a student who also spoke on the incident said soldiers and Operation Burst officers had arrived at the scene and dispersed the protesters.

Soldiers Fire Gun At Ibadan Protesters

In related news, there was pandemonium on Saturday in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan, after some officers of the Nigerian Army reportedly fired gunshots at one of the youths protesting the fuel and naira notes scarcity in the city.

The development has reportedly caused tension in the city as residents scamper for safety. Naija News reports that the protests in Ibadan started yesterday, Friday 3rd of February as residents trooped out to lament the current hardship in the country.

Many businesses have been grounded following the naira swap program by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a means to easily take away from the public, the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.