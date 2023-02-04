One Killed As Soldiers Fire Gun At Ibadan Protesters

There was pandemonium today in the capital city of Oyo State, Ibadan, after some officers of the Nigerian Army reportedly fired gunshot at one of the youths protesting the fuel and naira notes scarcity in the city.

The development has reportedly caused tension in the city as residents scamper for safety. Naija News reports that the protests in Ibadan started yesterday, Friday 3rd of February as residents trooped out to lament the current hardship in the country.

Many businesses have been grounded following the naira swap program by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as a means to easily take away from the public, the old N1000, N500 and N200 notes.

More details shortly…