Manchester City Responds To Premier League’s Allegations

Hours after the Premier League accused Manchester City of breaching financial regulations of the league, the club has reacted with its own statement.

In over 32 different charges, there are a total of 113 suspected violations of league rules against Manchester City.

In reaction to the charges, Manchester City have expressed their astonishment at the Premier League’s claims that they were involved in financial rule violations for nine seasons (from 2009 to 2018).

Aside from that, they are accused of breaking the guidelines that required them to cooperate with the investigation from the 2018–19 season until the present season.

The inquiry against City began in December of last year. According to the Premier League’s statement earlier today, the league’s findings against the club will now be investigated by an independent committee.

The committee has the authority to punish the club with a variety of sanctions, including fines, transfer bans, point deductions, and expulsion from the Premier League.

In response to the allegations, Manchester City said in a statement published on the club’s official website on Monday: “Manchester City FC is surprised by the issuing of these alleged breaches of the Premier League Rules, particularly given the extensive engagement and vast amount of detailed materials that the EPL has been provided with.

“The Club welcomes the review of this matter by an independent Commission, to impartially consider the comprehensive body of irrefutable evidence that exists in support of its position.

“As such, we look forward to this matter being put to rest once and for all.”