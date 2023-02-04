What Tinubu Told Buhari At APC Campaign Rally In Nasarawa

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says those who think he has a frosty relationship President Muhammadu Buhari will continue to be disappointed.

Speaking during the APC Presidential Campaign rally in Nasarawa State, on Saturday, Tinubu said his friendly relationship with President Buhari is based on integrity and nation-building.

The former Governor of Lagos State said he is proud of the achievements of President Buhari in the last eight years, despite a series of economic and security challenges.

Tinubu thanked the President for being the “poster boy” of his campaign, fighting and working hard for the survival of the country.

He said: “Those who think there are cracks in our friendship and relationship will continue to be disappointed and have their short-time joy dashed. Ours is not about individuals. It is about integrity and nation-building.

“For us who joined hands with you 20 years ago to reshape Nigeria, to fight corruption, to fight destitution, to fight failure and hunger, we are proud of your achievements.

“President Buhari faced the challenges of Nigeria courageously and squarely. You fought hard and worked hard. Nigeria is surviving as a nation and we believe because of constitutional democracy, we would have asked you to stay on, but you said no; you are going back to Daura.

“You said there is more to do and you will allow other people to continue. There are few leaders who have faced some challenges, and crises like you did and continue to build infrastructure.”

Likening Buhari to the 16th President of the United States, Abraham Lincoln, Tinubu praised him for remaining focused amidst distractions.

Tinubu promised that under his presidency, Nigeria will recover from all challenges because of the courage and resilience of its citizens.

He said, “We will work hard. We promise you that your children and grandchildren will have no regret about this nation and ourselves.”