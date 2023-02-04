VIDEO: Tinubu Stumbles At Ekiti Campaign Rally

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, almost fell at the party’s campaign rally in Ekiti State.

Naija News earlier reported that the former Governor of Lagos State alongside his running mate, Kashim Shettima, and other chieftains of the party stormed the state on Friday for the campaign rally.

The rally which was held at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillion, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, was filled with supporters of the APC flagbearer.

However, a video shared by the spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council, Dino Melaye, captured the moment Tinubu stumbled and was assisted by one of his aides.

Making a mockery of the APC candidate, Melaye faulted how Tinubu is been forced on Nigerians to become the president.

He wrote: “See what APC wants to package and give Nigerians. God forbid. From sai Baba to sai Kaka”

Crisis Hits Rivers APC

Meanwhile, the Rivers State chapter of APC has been hit with a major setback as party chieftains disagree a few days before the 2023 presidential election.

Reports reaching Naija News confirmed there was rancour on Friday when party chieftains met in the state to plan and strategize for the campaign rally of the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The APC had scheduled February 15th, 2023, for its presidential campaign rally in Port Harcourt, the state’s capital city. A meeting, however, preceding the event ended in a deadlock on Friday.

Reports said that some members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) led by the Coordinator of the Tinubu Vanguard, popularly called BAT Vanguard in the South-South, Chief Tony Okocha, angrily left the meeting venue today.

Naija News learnt that today’s meeting was the first at the instance of the state’s APC governorship candidate, Tonye Cole, but eventually failed to achieve its purpose as party chieftains entered into arguments.