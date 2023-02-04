‘I Can Cope With My Husband’s Infidelity’ – Foluke Daramola

Veteran Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has said she can cope with her husband’s infidelity but cannot deal with abuse.

Naija News reports that the actress made this known during an interview with PUNCH as she shares how they deal with issues in their marriage.

Speaking on being in a different political party from her husband, the All Progressives Congress chieftain said they respect each other’s opinions and feelings.

Daramola said she can deal with infidelity in marriage but cannot cope with any form of abuse and if her husband had exhibited a domineering nature their relationship will not work.

The filmmaker also refuted the claims that she is a newbie in politics, stating that she has always been politically inclined.

She said: “The fact that my husband is a chieftain of the Labour Party does not change the fact that we are in a marriage and we respect each other’s opinions and feelings. If someone wants to lord their opinions over me, I would see it as a form of abuse.

“I can deal with infidelity in relationships and marriage, but I cannot deal with any form of abuse. If my husband had exhibited a domineering nature or I felt like I was in some sort of bondage, the relationship won’t work. But so far, he has been liberal, and it is working for us.

“I studied International Law and Relations in school. I was also a director of socials with the student union at a time. I have always been politically inclined.

“Acting was a means of survival for me, but politics is my first love.”