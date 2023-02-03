Man Sets Wife Ablaze, Gives Reason

A 46-year old man, Hassan Azeez has been arrested by Police operatives in Ogun State after setting his wife ablaze.

Naija News gathered that Azeez had asked his wife, Olayinka Hassan, to prepare food for him, but instead of preparing the food, she was busy washing clothes, which infuriated him to pour petrol on her, setting her ablaze.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Friday, said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Ibokun Police Station by Hassan’s father on October 22, 2022.

The statement partly read: “A 46-year old man, Hassan Azeez has been arrested by men of Ogun state Police Command, for pouring petrol on his wife and set her ablaze.

“The suspect was arrested following a report lodge at Ibokun police station by the victim’s father, who reported on 22nd of October 2022, that her daughter, Olayinka Hassan was set ablazed by her husband over a minor disagreement, and that the victim, a mother of one, has been rushed to an hospital in Ibadan.

“Upon the report, the DPO Ibogun division,CSP Samuel Oladele quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene. But before getting there, the suspect has escaped. Since then, the police operatives have been on his trail until 22nd of January when he was eventually apprehended .

“On interrogation, the suspect who claimed to have ran away to Benin Republic confessed to the commission of the crime but blamed it on the devil.

“According to him, he asked the victim to prepare food for him, but instead of the victim to prepare his food, she was busy washing clothes. He stated further that he got annoyed because he was hungry and the annoyance made him to pour petrol on her and set her on fire.

“When asked whose clothes the woman was washing, he confessed that it was his clothes.”

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has directed that the suspect be transferred to Homicide section of the state Criminal Investigation Departments for further investigation and possible prosecution.