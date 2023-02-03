Anthony Joshua May Fight Jermaine Franklin In April

The promoter of Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn has announced that the Nigerian-born British boxer is scheduled to return to the ring in April.

Hearn said on Friday that Anthony Joshua will be in action for the first time this year at the O2 Arena in London on April 1.

Joshua, 33, is most likely to face American boxer Jermaine Franklin, who was upset by Dillian Whyte on points in November 2022.

However, Matchroom promoter Hearn did not see Franklin, who is 29 years old, as Joshua’s most straightforward opponent.

For further clarification, boxing enthusiasts will have to wait until next week before the bout will be officially announced at a press conference.

Anthony Joshua is a two-time heavyweight world champion, with 24 wins and three losses.

Naija News recalls that the undisputed heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk defeated Joshua in both of his most recent defeats.

While commenting on Joshua’s return in April, Hearn told 5 Live Boxing in New York that; “It’s a really tough fight with loads of pressure to come back because if AJ doesn’t win this fight, then we’ve got a major problem.

“I believe you’ll see a statement from a guy who is very dangerous, very motivated to become a three-time heavyweight world champion.”

He added, “There’s so much contradiction: ‘Anthony Joshua is finished, mentally he’s shot, but he’ll knock out Jermaine Franklin inside three rounds’.

“The same people that say Jermaine Franklin beat Dillian Whyte but he’s a terrible opponent for Anthony Joshua, in a comeback fight after two defeats to the pound-for-pound number one.

“What this guy has done from a resume perspective is unbelievable.

“And I’m telling you now, this guy – still top-three heavyweight, capable of regaining his heavyweight world title.”