Tonye Cole Speaks On Wike Supporting Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, on Thursday, spoke on the claim that the state Governor is supporting Bola Tinubu.

There had been speculations that Wike might support the presidential candidate of the APC, Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Cole, while speaking on Arise TV, said he is not aware of Wike’s instruction to members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to support Tinubu.

He, however, stated that Wike has instructed his party members and local government chairmen not to support the presidential candidate of PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Cole, speaking on Wike supporting Tinubu, said, “It’s a small community. Politics is a small family and we know each other very well. So one of the things we’ve heard is that he has given instructions to local government chairmen to prevent the APC from holding any rallies, to disrupt all our rallies.

“Local Government chairmen are under threat that they would be disciplined if they allow us to hold any form of rallies as we’ve heard.

“We’ve also heard that they have given strict instructions that they must not support Atiku in any way. Now whether they’ve given instruction that they must support Tinubu, that we’ve not heard. But I know the fact that they’re not supporting Atiku.

“They’re not supporting us (APC Rivers State). They said that we must be totally disrupted. But I’ve not heard them yet saying that they’re supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu, my presidential candidate.

“Wike had said that he would make an announcement on the 31st of January about who he is supporting but we waited for that announcement but it didn’t come.

“But he did say that all members of his potential party will know who he is supporting so maybe the rumours might be true. Maybe he has told them but I haven’t heard.”