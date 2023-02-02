Fuel/Naira Scarcity: APC Governors Set To Meet Buhari

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are set to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari over the lingering fuel and naira scarcity plaguing the country.

Naija News understands the Governors would also discuss strategies for the forthcoming 2023 elections.

The meeting is billed for Friday, 3rd February, and top on the agenda for the meeting according to a statement on Thursday by the APC presidential campaign council are the issues of the nationwide fuel and naira scarcity.

The statement reads: “Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress will meet with President Muhammadu Buhari tomorrow (Friday) over the coming general elections.

“On the agenda of the governors are issues of the nationwide fuel scarcity and the new Naira notes that have caused social and economic stress for Nigerians especially small businesses who rely on daily cash transactions.”

Nigerians Responsible For Fuel Scarcity

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said Nigerians are the reason for the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television, El Rufai said Nigerians must “face the truth” of ending the fuel subsidy in order to put a stop to the petrol shortage.

The Kaduna governor asserted that the fuel subsidy topic is not a partisan issue, adding that the fuel scarcity is due to the unsustainable and broken down subsidy regime that the country has chosen to maintain for the past 50 years