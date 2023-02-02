Nigerians Are The Reason For Fuel Scarcity – El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El Rufai of Kaduna State has said Nigerians are the reason for the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, El Rufai said Nigerians must “face the truth” of ending the fuel subsidy in order to put a stop to the petrol shortage.

The Kaduna governor asserted that the fuel subsidy topic not a partisan issue, adding that the fuel scarcity is due to the unsustainable and broken down subsidy regime that the country has chosen to maintain for the past 50 years

He said: “Subsidies had been with us time from immemorial. The PDP government also had that problem. The problem is not the APC, I think the problem is Nigerians who are not willing to face the truth.

“We have queues because of this unsustainable and broken down subsidy regime that we have chosen to maintain for the past 50 years. It has not worked.

“It is not an APC problem; it is a Nigerian problem, because today, if President Muhammadu Buhari says ‘remove subsidy’, NLC would be out on the street protesting.

“Under Obasanjo administration, we’ve had that three or four times. We need a national conversation to tell ourselves the truth.”