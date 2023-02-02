Abiodun Mocks Amosun Over Support For Otegbeye

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has mocked his predecessor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun for supporting the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Biyi Otegbeye.

Speaking on Wednesday at the flag-off of the ADC campaign rally held at Ake palace ground in Abeokuta, the state capital, Amosun said he will not be supporting Abiodun’s re-election bid.

The former governor claimed that Abidoun has taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid.

But in a statement issued by his spokesman, Kunle Somorin, governor Abiodun said his predecessor is known for dishing out putrid lies all the time.

The governor said his predecessor has upped his deceit and political shenanigans by feasting on falsehood started by the ADC flag bearer.

He also challenged Amosun on the alleged cost of renovating a Model School he built for N830m but renovated with N3bn, saying his predecessor lied.

The statement reads: “As a governor, he promised to do everything and did virtually nothing. He abandoned most of them after claiming to have paid 100 per cent for them. We are known as a promise-keeping administration. We promised only what we could do and did all that we promised.

“It is not surprising that the former governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun has joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC). What is surprising is that he has upped his deceit and political shenanigans by feasting on falsehood started last week by Biyi Otegbeye, his new party’s candidate.

“While Otegbeye was awe-struck by the finesse of the Gateway City Centre and put a figure of N7b on a N350m project, Amosun at the flag-off of Otegbeye campaign rally lied to have completed a Model School at Kobape and slammed a N3b as renovation cost on the said school.

“It is a shame that the former governor does not know the difference between converting an abandoned project to a socially desirable Tech Hub at this age and time.”