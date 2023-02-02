Ogun Guber: Why I’m Working Against Abiodun, APC – Amosun

Former Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun has said he is working against the re-election of his successor, Governor Dapo Abiodun, because he has taken the state backwards from the development path his administration laid.

Amosun stated this on Wednesday at the Ake Palace Square in Abeokuta, the venue of the flag-off of the campaign rally to canvass for support for the ADC governorship candidate in the state, Biyi Otegbeye.

Addressing thousands of ADC supporters, Amosun urged the people to cast their votes for Otegbeye, who hails from Ilaro in Ogun West Senatorial District, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.

The former governor argued that the next governor of the state must come from Ogun West Senatorial District, which has never produced governor since the creation of the state.

He said it was regrettable that his successor derailed from the development plan his administration stated, insisting that only Otegbeye could return the state to the positive trajectory his government recorded.

He said: “This is my anointed candidate (raising Otegbeye’s hand up). I’m APC, but for the governorship election, I’m going to support, I’m going to work assiduously for the candidature of Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy, Tunde Awonuga.

“The good works we started during my tenure must continue and this is why I’m supporting Biyi Otegbeye. Everybody knows me. I don’t hide behind one finger. Evil thrives when good men refused to talk, you know me, I’m APC, but this election that is coming, I support presidency coming to the South and that is why I’m supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that is why all the Amosun political family are supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There are two reasons why I’m doing what I’m doing. The first one is based on equity, justice, fairness. Ogun state is almost fifty years now, since the creation of this Ogun State, nobody from Ogun West has been governor. Some characters are saying Yewa don’t have good people, I know they have. Yewa has good children I know that can do it. He (Otegbeye) is a lawyer he has been tested and trusted.

“The second reason and that is very important is that, Ogun State must not derail. We have set the path of development for Ogun State, we must not allowed it to be derailed.

“I feel sorry, I feel disheartened everyday when I see what is going on in the state. We must revert to that beautiful concept, we have prepared it, for the next 35 years so that people will come after us and will continue to do their own. If you see Lagos, you will say Lagos is doing this, Lagos is doing that, that is what they call continuity, just look at what we have designed for Ogun State.

“What we are here to do today is to take Ogun State back to that great position. I’m not the only governor, so it is not about Amosun. Amosun has done his bit, but Ogun State must go back to that positive trajectory and one person that I know can do the job very well is Biyi Otegbeye.”