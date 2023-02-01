Supreme Court Sacks Bwacha As Taraba APC Governorship Candidate

Nigeria’s Supreme Court has nullified the primary election that produced Senator Emmanuel Bwacha as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State.

Recall that the Federal High Court sitting in Jalingo, the Taraba state capital, on September 20, sacked Bwacha as the APC’s governorship candidate following a suit by a former aspirant, David Kente.

The court judge, Justice Simon Amobeda, granted Kente’s prayer and sacked the lawmaker as the winner of the primary polls.

The court ruled that the APC did not conduct any valid governorship primary in the state, hence the nullification of Bwacha’s nomination as the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Taraba.

Kente and Senator Abubakar Yusuf, another poll aspirant, contested Bwacha’s victory, alleging irregularities in the primary election that produced Bwacha.

However, the Court of Appeal in Yola set aside the ruling that nullified the primary that produced Bwacha as the APC governorship candidate for Taraba State.

The appeal court ordered that Bwacha’s name should be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the APC governorship candidate in Taraba.

Delivering judgment on Wednesday, a five-member panel of the apex court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun affirmed the verdict of the Federal High Court that sacked the Taraba Senator.