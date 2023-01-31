Watch Moment Senator Magnus Abe Scampers To Safety As Gunshots Rent The Air While Speaking With Newsmen

A video showing the moment the governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Abe escaped death after unknown armed men shot sporadically during his campaign train in Ahoada West Local Government has surfaced on social media.

Naija News reports that the Senator and his supporters were on their way to Mbiama in Ahoada West LG, when they were ambushed by armed men.

In the video that surfaced, Abe was seen addressing the crowd about the incident that had prevented them from campaigning when the shooting started which made everyone seek safety.

Watch the video below;

APC Supporters Attacked In Osun

Meanwhile, some supporters of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were reportedly attacked on Monday in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Reports obtained by Naija News alleged that some staunch supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) went about the Akogun area of Okerewe Ward II, in Ife-East Local Government Area of the state yesterday hunting on APC members.

They were said to have begun the chaotic event threatening to deal with anyone seen with caps carrying the APC logo and inscriptions.

It was gathered that the incident happened when members of the PDP were having their political rally along Itakogun. One Olawale Omoniyi, who claimed to have witnessed the event, told Daily Post that a woman, simply identified as Mrs Bola, was the first to destroy APC banners in the area.

According to him, the lady led her party members and pointed at some APC supporters seated at a particular place in the area known to be their flash point and immediately attacked them.