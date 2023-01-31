Tinubu Doesn’t Have What It Takes To Lead Nigeria – Ossai Success Asks Him To Go Back Home

The presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has been asked to step down from the presidential race because he allegedly doesn’t have what it takes to lead the country.

Naija News reports that the call for Tinubu’s withdrawal from the presidential race was made by the Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor, Ossai Success.

The governor’s aide called for Tinubu’s withdrawal because he has thousands of factors working against him already.

Therefore instead of having to face failure at the end of the election, he (Tinubu) should step down, go home, and rest.

Ossai said he is always heartbroken having to listen to the APC flagbearer any time he addresses Nigerians at various of his campaign rallies.

The governor’s aide said if Tinubu were his biological father he would advise him to step down from the race and come back home because all those following him would allegedly not vote for him.

According to him, “At this stage of our nation where the country is collapsing under the All Progressive Congress APC, we need a prepared, experienced, and sound Nigerian whose antecedents are meaningful to the people of Nigeria to lead us as President.

“I think the APC made a big mistake by allowing him to be their flag bearer considering the fact that Nigerians are tired of hearing him speak.

“If you ask the people following him about their honest views regarding Tinubu as President, 95% of them will tell you they are just following him but won’t vote for him.

“If I am among Tinubu’s biological sons, I will humbly ask him to come back home and rest.

“As an individual, he has tried but the mental capacity to lead this country is not found in him unlike the Presidential Candidate of the PDP Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa.

“If Tinubu wins this election, just know that it was by rigging and Nigerians will definitely resist it.”