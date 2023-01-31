Terem Moffi Leaves Lorient For OGC Nice

French Ligue 1 side, OGC Nice has signed Nigerian striker Terem Moffi from Lorient hours before the January transfer window closes.

OGC Nice reportedly paid Lorient around 30 million euros for the services of Terem Moffi. He completed his medicals on Monday but the length of the deal has not been revealed yet.

Following the completion of the deal, Moffi is the fifth player from Nigeria to join Nice. Others are Jero Shakpore, Victor Agali, Onyekachi Apam, and Nduka Ozokwo.

Moffi’s transfer speculations started when he was omitted from Lorient’s 2-1 victory against Rennes last Friday.

Before the two clubs reached an agreement, Nice made 6 offers to Lorient for the Nigerian international, who missed Monday’s training.

After a battle with Premier League clubs West Ham United, Southampton, Bournemouth, and French side Olympique Marseille, the in-form 23-year-old, who has scored 12 goals in 18 Ligue 1 appearances, signed for Nice.

Moffi had turned down chances to join the struggling Premier League team West Ham and Marseille in favor of joining Nice.

The Nigerian striker decided to stay in France and further his development there instead of joining the Hammers for £20 million plus a further £5 million in add-ons.

Lorient’s continued €30m valuation of the player was said to be too much for both the Saints and the Clarets to outbid.

Moffi’s move to OGC Nice brings to an end a fruitful two-and-a-half-year stay at Lorient, where he amassed 35 goals in 90 games for Les Merlus.

He made his debut for the Nigeria national team on June 4, 2021. Since then, he has played 7 times for the Super Eagles and has scored twice.