Nigeria’s Victor Orakpo, David Ankeye Join European Top Flight Clubs

Two Nigerian youngsters, Victor Orakpo, and David Ankeye, got new clubs earlier today, January 31, as the January transfer window nears its deadline.

Victor Orakpo joined the French Ligue 1 club, OGC Nice, while David Ankeye joined the Italian Serie A club, Genoa.

Victor Orakpo is a product of the FC Bayern World Squad. The 18-year-old striker joined OGC Nice on trial in 2023, and the club offered him a permanent contract after a successful trial.

“It’s an honour to join the club,” Orakpo who is a member of Nigeria’s under-20 national team told the club’s official website.

“Here, I got a good feeling immediately. OGC Nice has big ambitions, and so do I, so I can’t wait to get down to work and to show my qualities.”

OGC Nice president, Jean-Pierre Rivere added, “Victor was being tracked by several European clubs, so we’re pleased that he’s joined us. We wish him welcome and will do everything that we can to help him blossom with us.”

On the same day, Genoa completed the signing of David Ankeye from Moldovan Super Liga club, Sheriff Tiraspol.

Reports claimed that the Italian club paid the Turkish club about €3 million to acquire the services of the 21-year-old forward. He signed a contract that will keep him at the club until 2028.