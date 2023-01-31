Jorginho Set To Join Arsenal From Chelsea

Italian midfielder Jorginho will join Arsenal from Chelsea today as the two clubs have reached a £12 million agreement.

Jorginho, 31, moved to Chelsea from Napoli in 2014 and is now in the final six months of his contract.

Before he will sign an 18-month contract with a one-year extension option at the Emirates Stadium, he will undergo a rudimentary medical check any moment from now.

The Gunners turned their attention to Jorginho after having two bids for Moises Caicedo rejected by Brighton.

The Ecuadorian midfielder Caicedo is reportedly not for sale and has become more probable that Brighton will keep him beyond the day’s transfer deadline of 11 p.m.

After acquiring Leandro Trossard of Belgium from Brighton for £21 million and Jakub Kiwior of Poland from Spezia for 20 million euros (£17.6 million), Jorginho is expected to be Arsenal’s third January acquisition.

For Chelsea, Jorginho has played in 213 games and scored 29 goals. He has also assisted the team in winning the Champions League, Europa League, Uefa Super Cup, and Fifa Club World Cup throughout his tenure with the club.

Although he was born in Brazil, at the age of 15, he moved to Italy and decided to represent Azzurri on the world stage.

He has received 46 caps and was a member of the Italy team that won Euro 2020 at Wembley in July 2021.