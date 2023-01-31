‘It Is Popsy Not ‘Pu$$y’ – Imo Poly Student Apologises Over Controversial Comment

Ogechi Okoroafor, a student of the Imo State Federal Polytechnic Nekede, Owerri, has apologized for her controversial remark while celebrating her graduation.

Naija News earlier reported that Ogechi shared a TikTok video after her project defence to celebrate her passing out.

“It can only be God and my p**sy ooo,” she said in the video which quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions.

In a letter to the institution written by her lawyer, Ikechukwu Nwaopara, Ogechi said she suffered a slip of the tongue as she wanted to say her father and God helped her to graduate from the Polytechnic.

The student apologized to the institution stating she had no intention whatsoever to use such foul words to blackmail the institution.

The letter read: “We are solicitors to OKEREAFOR OGECHI SHARON, our Client under our Pro Bono (Free Legal Services) on whose behalf we write this memo to you.

“We are aware that she will be facing the school disciplinary panel this morning and we wish to use this medium to express our confidence that the panel will carry out their duties in compliance with the principles of fair hearing, good conscience and natural justice devoid of harassment, intimidation and threats.

“We have met and discussed with our Client and evidence before us shows that she has no intention to defame the character, standard and integrity of the institution. In her words, what happened in the said viral video was a slip of tongue as a result of her uncontrollable ecstasy over her graduation. Her intended words were ‘God and Pupsy’ (Not P*ssy) in appreciation of the almighty God and her Dad. It is clear, therefore, that she had no intention whatsoever to use such a ‘foul word’ in the said viral video to cajole or blackmail the institution as no lecturer or name of the institution was mentioned or referred to in the said viral video.

“Our lawyers are already on the ground at the institution now to follow up the proceedings at the panel against any form of intimidation or harassment.”