Higher Institution Takes Action Over Fresh Graduate Who Credited Her Success To God And Her Private Part

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State, has announced that one of its student who credited her graduation to God and her private part would be investigated.

Naija News understands that the graduate shared a video on her TikTok after her project defence to celebrate her passing out.

“It can only be God and my p**sy ooo,” she said in the video which quickly went viral and sparked mixed reactions.

However, in a statement signed by the Registrar Mrs. E. C. Anuna, titled, “Management investigating student involved in a show of shame on social media,” the polytechnic stated that an investigation has been set in motion on the identity of the student.

It reads: “This is to inform the general public that the Management of Federal Polytechnic Nekede has begun full investigations into the identity of the student who gloated on Tiktok about how she graduated with the help of God and her private organ. It is even most blasphemous and antithetical that the said student peddled the name of the Almighty in her deleterious act.

“Management considers the action of the student most unacceptable and preposterous. The Federal Polytechnic Nekede prides itself as an institution with high academic and moral standards. Both staff and students are quite aware of the consequences of any misconduct. In an unprecedented move, Management through the various disciplinary committees had released hot lines through which students can report any act of exploitation or corruption. These committees are diligent in ensuring that any staff or student found culpable is meted with appropriate punishment.”

Speaking further the higher institution noted that the students post does not represent the standard of the institution, maintaining that the rector of the institution, who also doubles as a clergyman, has taken it upon himself to instill discipline in the students through seminars, Solemn Assemblies, sensitization outreaches and publications.

“When our investigations are over, we shall make our findings and pronouncements public. It is in our purview to ensure that only students found worthy in learning and character are certified. This is a commitment to which we shall remain consistently resolute,” the statement added.