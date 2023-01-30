Why Tinubu May Lose In North Despite Muslim/Muslim Ticket – Mohammad

A former member of Bola Tinubu‘s presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Mohammad has reacted to the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mohammad claimed that the presidential ticket of the ruling party will not help Tinubu win bloc Northern votes in 2023.

She disclosed this in a recent interview with Punch.

Mohammad in the interview said, “I tried to help these people, including Tinubu because they don’t understand the North. The North is not like the South. If you remember, before 2015, Buhari had only one state in the whole of the 19 northern states. Buhari did not win even in his own state, even though he got his 15 million votes. Even though PDP was in power, he was still getting his 15 million votes.

“In the North, the peasants hold the ace, they control the votes. In the South, the governors are in charge. They determine who gets the votes. The whole of the South-West did not give Buhari the differential votes that Zamfara State alone gave him.

“In 2015, we were able to dislodge a sitting president. We mobilised and succeeded. We guarded the votes and sacrificed our lives, but Tinubu thinks this silly Muslim-Muslim ticket will help him. He thinks that when you say “Muslim” in the North, everybody in the North jumps. It is not like that.

“All they are depending on is that you pay the elites and the governors to give Tinubu his 25 per cent. His calculation is that he will get bloc votes because he believes that all the Yorubas on earth are his slaves. He believes they must obey him no matter what.”