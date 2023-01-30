Transfer: Man City Fullback, Cancelo To Join Bayern Munich

Portuguese professional footballer who currently plays as a full-back, and as a wing-back for Premier League club side, Manchester City, Joao Cancelo, is reportedly set to join Bayern Munich.

Reports emerging on Monday claimed that the 28-year-old would be joining the German club on a loan deal till the end of the season with an option to buy.

Barring die-minute events, Cancelo is expected to conclude medicals in the next 24 hours before the end of the January transfer window, Naija News understands.

Cancelo is currently facing difficulty at Manchester City, having limited playing time for Pep Guardiola‘s side, especially after returning from the World Cup.

Reports on Monday, however, said a deal with Bayern has been reached for the Portuguese player, including an option to buy the full-back at £61.5m (€70m).

Cancelo’s representatives are understood to have brought the interest from Bayern to City and, given Rico Lewis’s emergence and Nathan Ake’s performances as a full-back, City has been willing to allow Cancelo to move.