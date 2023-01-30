Tinubu’s Camp: How Atiku ‘Disrespected’ Oba Of Benin

The All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer, Atiku Abubakar, of disrespecting the Oba of Benin Kingdom, Ewuare II.

Naija News reports that the APC-PCC spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, said the former vice president showed a lack of respect for the traditional ruler when he visited the Benin Palace on a courtesy call during a visit to Edo State for his presidential campaign rally in late 2022.

He, however, stated that, unlike Atiku, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, who visited the Oba of Benin this Sunday during a similar political engagement in the State, showed respect to the monarch.

In a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, Onanuga said the APC candidate kept to tradition by removing his trademark ‘break the shackle’ cap at the Oba’s palace as a mark of respect, unlike the man from Jada, apparently referring to Atiku, who hails from Jada in Adamawa State, who disrespected Oba Ewuare II by keeping his cap on.

Onanuga wrote: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was in Edo state on Sunday to address a Town Hall meeting. He also paid a courtesy call on Oba Ewuare. Note Tinubu kept to tradition by removing his trademark ‘break the shackle’ cap at the Oba’s palace unlike the man from Jada, who disrespected the Oba, when he visited.”