Tinubu Leads Peter Obi, Atiku On Google Rating Days To 2023 Presidential Election – [See Charts]

A term search of the 2023 presidential candidates by Naija News shows Bola Tinubu leading Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar in the last few days before the forthcoming presidential election in February.

The Google trends term search showed in detail how Nigerians, home and abroad and citizens of other countries were searching for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Labour Party and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), respectively, on the popular search engine.

Naija News reports that Tinubu led the google rating with Labour Party’s Obi coming second while PDP’s flag-bearers came third in the search result which compared the three candidates. Meanwhile, a combined search also shows the candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, coming fourth behind Atiku.

The chat as shown below captured data on how people were searching for the presidential candidates from January 30, 2022, to the present day.

How The Presidential Candidate Are Being Searched On Google

Generally, Tinubu is being searched most in the North, in places like Jigawa, Kebbi, Zamfara, Sokoto, Bauchi and Taraba. Others are Ebonyi, Ondo, Kano, Gombe, Kwara, Plateau, Benue, Borno, FCT, etc. These are some of the places the APC candidate has visited for this campaign electioneering.

Obi on the other hand is being searched the most in the East and North Central, such as Enugu, Ebonyi, Benue, Benue, Anambra and Plateau. Others are Cross River, Abia, Bauchi, Delta, Zamfara, Taraba, Akwa Ibom, Rivers, Imo, FCT, etc.

Atiku who came third on the chat is being searched mostly in Northern places such as Gombe, Jigawa, Kogi, Adamawa, Sokoto, Yobe, Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Kano. Others are Enugu, the Republic of Niger, Nasarawa, Bayelsa, Kaduna and so on.

A subregion result, however, shows that Ekiti State records the highest number of search queries. The subregion chat shows Tinubu leading with 63% per cent, Atiku came second with 20% search and Obi makes third with only 17%.

See the charts below: