List Of APC Chieftains At Tinubu’s Meeting With Oba Of Benin

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were present at the meeting between the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu, and the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

Naija News reports that Tinubu alongside members of the APC Presidential Campaign Council paid a courtesy visit to the monarch at his palace in Benin, the Edo State capital.

Some of the APC leaders who accompanied Tinubu to visit the monarch were the Deputy Director-General of APC Presidential Campaign Council, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Chairman, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; former Edo State Governor, Professor Oserhiemen Osunbor; former Edo State APC governorship candidate Pastor Ize Iyamu; Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare; and Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN).

Earlier, the APC flagbearer said he came to seek the prayers and blessings of the monarch, stating that he will succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu also promised to priotise education and establish students’ loans which will minimise the interest rate and we stagger their payments and give parents relief.

He said: “I am here to seek your prayers. I fought for and suffered for democracy in this country. I made sacrifices. When we started these eight years, it is only normal to look forward to succession. I told President Buhari that I am running and I am running nowhere. I am running for the villa, when you move out. I want to occupy the place. Therefore, I need your blessings. The blessings are important to me.”

He added: “You talked about the education of our children. It is in our work plan and I can tell you as I am standing here, the programme is there. Education reform will happen. We will establish students’ loans and we will minimise the interest rate and we stagger their payments and give parents relief. They do not have to be slaves to the circumstances.

“Benin is the economic centre of this region, rich in resources, rich in gas. We are working on West Africa gas that will sell in Europe. I assure you, we are going to mend all those anomalies and Edo will be a centre of economic activities for all.”

On the return of artefacts taken away from Benin, Tinubu said he will fight for restitution, if elected and gave assurance that he would support the construction of a museum to house the artefacts.

In his remarks, the Oba of Benin hailed Tinubu’s pledge to support the Benin Royal Museum, located opposite his palace, which he said would boost tourism and research.

Oba Ewuare II said the Federal Government had taken over the building of the museum through the National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).