APC Loses House Of Rep Member To PDP In Buhari’s State

The lawmaker representing Batagarawa/Rimi/Charanchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hamza Dalhat has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) in president Muhammadu Buhari’s home state.

Naija News learnt that the lawmaker expressed his decision to dump the APC in a letter addressed to the APC Chairman in Batagarawa Ward ‘A’.

Hamza who lost his return ticket to the National Assembly, however, did not reveal his reason for dumping the ruling party.

The letter titled “Notice of Withdrawal from APC reads, “I write to inform you of my decision to resign my membership of the All Progressives Congress with effect from the date of this letter.

“My party membership registration slip is herewith attached as appropriate.

“I wish to use this opportunity to extend my profound appreciation and gratitude to the party and all the members who have contributed to one war or the other to make my stay at the party memorable.

“May I also use this opportunity to thank all my supporters and indeed the entire people of Batagarawa, Rimi, Charanchi Federal Constituency for the opportunity they gave me to contribute my quota in the development of our country while working in the House of Representatives.

“Please, accept the assurance of my continued esteemed regards and consideration.”

According to Vanguard, the lawmaker will officially be received into the Katsina PDP tomorrow (Monday).