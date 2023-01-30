Less Than A Year After Divorcing Husband, BBNaija Housemate Welcomes Child With Unknown Lover

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Ka3na has announced the birth of her second child.

The reality TV star took to her Instagram stories to announce the safe delivery of her child.

Naija News recalls that some days back the new mother of two announced that she is pregnant.

In March 2022 Ka3na announced that she had dissolved her marriage to her Caucasian husband, Mr Jones.

She wrote, “Dissolving my marriage and moving abroad so far has been the toughest decision this year without the support of my family and friends.

“As some women here may have experienced..Pressing the RESTART button is always the most dreaded action button when considering a divorce. But I take a stand with —Nathan W. Morris; ‘Life Is A Master Piece. Edit It Frequently And RUTHLESSLY’.”

Peggy Ovire Reacts As Lady Complains About Sleepless Night Over Her Husband

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has reacted after a lady opened up on having sleepless nights over her husband and colleague, Frederick Leonard.

Naija News reports that this is coming after the newly married actress took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself.

Peggy Ovire, who is still basking in the euphoria of her new marriage, reiterated her position as Freddie Leonard’s wife.

She wrote: “@freddieleonard’s Wife!”

While many fans and followers gushed over the photos, an Instagram user with the handle thobeka.m_6200 dropped a comment and Peggy could not overlook it.

She commended Peggy’s marital glow, stressing that she and other ladies who have always crushed on Freddie Leonard are yet to recover from heartbreak, following her marriage to the actor.

She wrote: “Marriage to our freddie has given you too much glow.while some of us who married him in our dreams haven’t recovered from the heartbreak. As i speak we going through sleepless nights…it is well Peggy”

In response, Peggy sympathized with the lady and wrote: “Sorry”