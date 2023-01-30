Peggy Ovire Reacts As Nigerian Lady Speaks On Having Sleepless Nights Over Frederick Leonard

Nollywood actress, Peggy Ovire, has reacted after a lady opened up on having sleepless nights over her husband and colleague, Frederick Leonard.

Naija News reports that this is coming after the newly married actress took to her Instagram page to share stunning photos of herself.

Peggy Ovire, who is still basking in the euphoria of her new marriage, reiterated her position as Freddie Leonard’s wife.

She wrote: “@freddieleonard’s Wife!”

While many fans and followers gushed over the photos, an Instagram user with the handle thobeka.m_6200 dropped a comment and Peggy could not overlook it.

She commended Peggy’s marital glow, stressing that she and other ladies who have always crushed on Freddie Leonard are yet to recover from heartbreak, following her marriage to the actor.

She wrote: “Marriage to our freddie has given you too much glow.while some of us who married him in our dreams haven’t recovered from the heartbreak. As i speak we going through sleepless nights…it is well Peggy”

In response, Peggy sympathized with the lady and wrote: “Sorry”

Paul Okoye Tackles Senate Over New Directive

Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy has criticized the senate after asking the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the circulation of old Naira notes by six months.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers during plenary on Tuesday said the apex bank should shift its deadline to July 31, 2023.

This comes after a motion sponsored by Senator Sadiq Suleiman Umar (APC, Kwara) at Tuesday’s plenary pointed out that the new notes were not enough in circulation, and the January 31st deadline was not feasible as it could lead to chaos in the country.

The Senate, therefore, asked the CBN to extend the deadline by six months to allow Nigerians especially those in rural areas more time to change their old notes.

Reacting to their directive, Paul Okoye via his Instagram page on Sunday tackled the senate on its sudden eagerness to quell the challenges faced by Nigerians in securing the new notes.

The singer further queried on reasons why the senate was quiet during the pandemic that left many Nigerians hungry.