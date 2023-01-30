Another Container Falls In Lagos

Barely 24 hours after a container-laden truck crushed the occupants of a commercial bus in Lagos State, fresh information has emerged that another one has fallen.

Naija News reports that the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has confirmed the incident that happened around the Dopemu bridge.

It was gathered that the traffic agency said the fallen 40 feet container occupied 90% of the road.

This is coming barely a day after eight people died and another was injured at Ojuelega, inwards Fadeyi, Lagos State, after a container fell on a moving bus.

Naija News reported on Sunday that a total of eight people were confirmed dead in the tragic incident.

LASTMA confirmed the sad development in a statement through its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The agency and other concerned individuals at the scene were able to rescue one of the passengers on the bus, a female.

This platform however understands that similarly, today, a tweep took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to post a video of the incident.

According to him, the video was recorded by his sister who was on her way to her place of work this morning.

He said, “January 30, 2023. My sister, on her way to the office before Tower company going to Iyana Ipaja.”

Meanwhile, LASTMA said, “A 40ft container laden truck fell at Sawmill inward Dopemu under the bridge, it’s occupying 90 per cent of road. Our men are on the ground doing the needful as effort is on for recovery.”