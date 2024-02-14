LASTMA Unveils New Method To Track Traffic Offenders

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has introduced a modern technological method, Ticket Alert, to assist in identifying traffic violators.

Naija News reports that LASTMA announced the launch in a statement via its official X page on Wednesday, disclosing that Ticket Alert would ensure a carefree experience on Lagos roads.

On how the Ticket Alert works, LASTMA said its officials would receive alerts on their mobile devices when vehicles with outstanding fines are nearby.

It urged Lagos motorists to visit paylasg.ng. for more information, adding that outstanding fines could be checked using plate numbers.

The statement reads, “LASTMA is now equipped with modern technology to assist in identifying traffic violators, making it practically impossible to escape when they have pending fines on traffic offences.

“Such traffic offences as driving with expired vehicle license, roadworthiness or insurance, among others

“Once your vehicle is captured by the app and registers you as an offender with unsettled fines as a result of traffic violation, you simply get a yellow sticker on your vehicle as a reminder to settle any outstanding fines within a 30-day period.

“Note that failure to do so after the expiration of the 30 days ultimatum will result in your vehicle being impounded.

“LASTMA’s Ticket Alert is your friendly signal to settle up and enjoy a stress-free ride. Join us in this road safety revolution! Together, let’s drive responsibly.”