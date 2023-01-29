Eight Die, One Rescued As Truck Crushes Bus On Ojuelegba Bridge – [Photos]

A container-laden truck caused chaos on Sunday at Ojuelega, inwards Fadeyi, Lagos State, after it fell on a moving bus.

A total of eight people have been confirmed dead in the tragic incident as of the time of reporting.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASEMA) confirmed the sad development in a statement through its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu.

The agency and other concerned individuals at the scene were able to rescue one of the passengers on the bus, a female. According to Olufemi, efforts were being made to rescue more victims.

The agency confirmed further that recovery of the fallen container is still ongoing, noting that though the container has been taken off on top of the minibus, it is yet to be completely removed from the location, as the accident has caused traffic on the route while there is a backlog of traffic presently at Alaka.

He appealed to the citizens plying the road to exercise patience or instead find an alternative if they are trapped in the traffic.

Naija News learnt that the truck driver had wanted to block the bus from overtaking him when he veered off. So far, only a female passenger was confirmed still alive.

See more photos below: