Panic As Lagos Residents Scoop Engine Oil From Fallen Tanker (Video)

There was panic in Lagos on Friday after a tanker loaded with engine oil fell inward at Dormanlong Bridge in the Fadeyi area of the State.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) made this known in a post via its official X handle on Friday.

A video posted by the authority shows the moment some residents trooped out with kegs and buckets to scoop oil on the road.

According to LASTMA, emergency responders are already on the ground mitigating the situation.

See the video below.

Lagos Residents Queue To Buy N10,000 ‘Customs Rice’ (Video)

Some residents of Lagos State have been captured on camera queueing up to purchase bags of rice that were said to be available for sale at N10,000 by the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS).

Naija News recalls Customs announced that the distribution of seized food items will commence on Friday (today).

In a statement issued to journalists in Lagos, the NCS Comptroller General, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed that customs officials are not allowed to be involved in the process.

According to the statement issued through the service’s National Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Maiwada, Adeniyi stated that the ricewill be packaged in 25kg bags and sold for N10,000.

The target groups, he said, included artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other Nigerians within its operational areas.

The aim, he said, is to establish direct communication with members through these structured systems in order to guarantee the utmost effectiveness of this initiative.

Adeniyi cautioned against the resale of food items, emphasizing that the NCS is fully dedicated to transparency and accountability throughout the entire process.