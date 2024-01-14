Three Die As Truck Crushes Okada Plying ‘One-Way’ In Lagos

The lifeless bodies of two persons have been recovered after a tragic accident along the Barracks bus stop inward Iyana-Iba along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Naija News learnt that a moving truck on the route crushed a motorcycle plying one-way, leading to the immediate killing of two people.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Saturday, the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said officials of the agency successfully recovered the bodies trapped under an empty long ‘Man-Diesel’ truck by Barracks Bus-stop along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, Lagos.

According to him, two motorcycle passengers died instantly, and the rider later died at a hospital around Satellites Town.

“While the truck driver ran away after the accident, policemen from Onireke Police Division took away the recovered two bodies,” Taofiq said, noting that preliminary investigations revealed that the truck driver, while at top speed, lost control as a result of a rear busted tyre and rammed into a motorcycle plying one-way.

The Commander of LASTMA in Area D, Ogunremi Olanrewaju, reportedly spearheaded the recovery efforts along with his team.

Reports said they promptly cleared the truck and motorcycle from the road, ensuring smooth and uninterrupted vehicular movement on the Expressway.

In addition, the General Manager of LASTMA, Bakare-Oki Olalekan, emphasized the importance of truck drivers refraining from excessive speeding. He also urged motorcycle operators to cease using one-way routes and restricted areas throughout the state.