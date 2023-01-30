‘Address Me As Sir, I’m Not Your Mate’ – Yul Edochie Demands Respect From Nigerians

Controversial Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has issued a warning to Nigerians as he makes demands for his parental values.

Naija News reports that this comes after the father of five took to his Instagram page to share ‘before and after’ photos of himself with his daughter Daniella, who is currently in the university.

Gushing over his daughter’s achievement at age 18, Yul prayed for everyone expecting a child, that God will come through for them at the appointed them.

However, Yul Edochie also schooled his fans and followers that he earns their respect if any of them doesn’t have a child that is as old as his daughter.

He wrote: “If your first child is not up to 18yrs old and in the university or you’re yet to have a child, don’t worry. I pray for you today, God Almighty will bless you with this great gift at his appointed time. Amen.

“But till then, address me as SIR YUL EDOCHIE. Make sure you put ‘SIR’. I’m not your mate. From me and Ada Odogwu, Danielle Yul-Edochie”

Angel Smith Narrates How She Became Homeless

Meanwhile, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has recalled her early life struggles and how she overcame them.

The reality star who made this known on her podcast titled, ‘Of Blood, Bones, and Water’, said, it was borne out of her life experiences.

Speaking on the motive and what had inspired the podcast, Angel recalled how she became homeless after the death of her boyfriend, yet had a very jovial social media presence.

She said: “It was inspired by struggle and silence. I struggled so much growing up, and I said it while in BBN; from self-harm to sexual assault, physical assault, the death of my boyfriend and homelessness because I had left home.”