BBNaija Angel Smith Narrates How She Became Homeless, After Boyfriend’s Death

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel Smith has recalled her early life struggles and how she overcame them.

The reality star who made this known on her podcast titled, ‘Of Blood, Bones and Water’, said, it was borne out of her life experiences.

Speaking on the motive and what had inspired the podcast, Angel recalled how she became homeless after the death of her boyfriend, yet had a very jovial social media presence.

She said: “It was inspired by struggle and silence. I struggled so much growing up, and I said it while in BBN; from self-harm to sexual assault, physical assault, the death of my boyfriend and homelessness because I had left home.

“It felt like the universe was taunting me, and I went through all that while having a social media presence that seemed jovial.

“That was because I was silent. Sometimes, people judge one for always being sad. So, people choose to struggle in silence. I started the podcast to normalise vulnerability. I want people to feel safe in their vulnerability.”

It Is Not Easy To Leave Abusive Relationship

Advising individuals in abusive romantic relationships, she said, “I always roll my eyes whenever I hear people telling persons in abusive relationships to leave. Some people leave, and their abusive partners kill them; so, it is not easy to leave. There are many factors to consider and truthfully, I don’t know the right approach.

“For people in such situations, they should reach out to their friends, family members, therapists, or anyone that can help them. They should make sure that they are always surrounded by people. They should also ensure that they are never alone with their abusers. Also, they should tell people close to them that if anything happens to them, they should hold their abusers responsible.”